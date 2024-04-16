Liverpool and Tottenham 'target' 19-year-old Moroccan star who is starring in Europe
Liverpool are reportedly targeting a summer for Moroccan international Bilal El Khannouss. The KRC Gent attacker has been earmarked as a future star for years and the 19-year-old already has 86 appearances for the club having broken into the team in 2022.
This year has been his most impressive yet as he has firmly established himself as a starter and he has made 44 appearances across all competitions, including 25 starts in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. His side currently sit fourth in the Championship Group, seven points off leaders Anderlecht and he has managed three goals and eight assists in all competitions, with the majority of those coming in the league.
Able to play off the left or in attacking midfield, the Moroccan has a wonderful flair and rhythm to his play and his heatmap - interestingly - sees him feature across the attacking third, including playing off both wings. He is developing at a club which has seen the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Thibaut Courtois over the years.
According to Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant, reports suggest that Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in a potential move. Tottenham are also linked and there is considerable interest from European clubs in the top five leagues. Valued at £21m (€25.00m) on Transfermarkt, he may cost more than that given his deal expires in 2027 which gives Genk plenty of power of any potential deals. In terms of his figures, Fbref’s metrics show a highly creative player who likes to get on the ball; he ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive passes, the 97th percentile for passes attempted, and in the 96th percentile for shot-creating actions when compared to players in his position outside of the top five leagues.
