Liverpool eyeing surprise new managerial candidate but 'leading' contender remains
Niko Kovac has reportedly emerged as a contender for the Liverpool job. According to the Daily Mail, he could be considered by the Reds as they weigh up their options.
The report claims Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorin is still the ‘leading candidate’ for the Anfield vacancy at this moment in time. The Premier League giants are in the hunt for a new permanent boss with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season.
Liverpool have a big decision to make and they need to ensure that they get this appointment right. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace over the weekend in a blow to their Premier League title hopes.
Kovac, 52, is available and has been since his exit from Wolfsburg back in March. He spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich before retiring in 2009.
He started his managerial career with the Croatia national team and managed their Under-21’s before landing the top job in 2013. The Berlin-born man then stepped out of the international set-up and had stints at Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.
AS Monaco then came calling in 2020 and he spent two years in France. He won 56.8% of matches in Ligue 1 and got to the Coupe de France final where they lost to PSG.
Kovac then decided to move back to Germany when Wolfsburg swooped for him and he has spent the past couple of campaigns at the Volkswagen Arena before his recent exit. He has emerged as a surprise new option for Liverpool as they consider Klopp’s replacement. The Reds could see him as a safe pair of hands because he’s experienced, but there is obviously the worry that he’s never worked in England before.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.