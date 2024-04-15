Liverpool fans at Anfield

Niko Kovac has reportedly emerged as a contender for the Liverpool job. According to the Daily Mail, he could be considered by the Reds as they weigh up their options.

The report claims Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorin is still the ‘leading candidate’ for the Anfield vacancy at this moment in time. The Premier League giants are in the hunt for a new permanent boss with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have a big decision to make and they need to ensure that they get this appointment right. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace over the weekend in a blow to their Premier League title hopes.

Kovac, 52, is available and has been since his exit from Wolfsburg back in March. He spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich before retiring in 2009.

He started his managerial career with the Croatia national team and managed their Under-21’s before landing the top job in 2013. The Berlin-born man then stepped out of the international set-up and had stints at Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.

AS Monaco then came calling in 2020 and he spent two years in France. He won 56.8% of matches in Ligue 1 and got to the Coupe de France final where they lost to PSG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad