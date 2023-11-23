Liverpool Anfield stadium update: Plans to re-open top tier revealed after delay

There has been an update from Liverpool regarding the work that has been ongoing at Anfield.

Liverpool will begin the partial reopening of the top tier of the Anfield Road end when they host Manchester United on December 17. The Anfield Road expansion was originally put on hold in October after they ran into problems with the initial contractors the Buckingham Group, who went into administration in August. That resulted in the club finding new contractors in the form of Rayner Rowen Construction.

Despite the issues and delays, Liverpool are now moving well ahead of schedule, a fact they say is “testimony to the commitment and hard work of everybody connected with this complex and ambitious build project.”

According to Liverpool's official website, the upper tier of the new and expanded Anfield Road stand "will be partially open for the upcoming fixture against Man United on 17 December, with several thousand general admission seats expected to be available to supporters."

The club add "this is subject to an internal emergency conditions test managed in conjunction with the Liverpool Council and a public test event, which is expected to take place during week commencing 11 December."

This latest development is earlier than previously expected, following Buckingham Group entering administration.

There is still more work to be completed before the stand can be fully operational and able to welcome 61,000 fans to Anfield on a matchday.

As further explained by the club, there is a requirement to hold a public test event in order to obtain a licence, as required by Liverpool City Council, to have the additional seats confirmed for the Manchester United, West Ham United, Arsenal and Newcastle United home fixtures.

The aim of this event is to test the building, systems and management plans, using the welfare facilities, testing entry and exit procedures and fire alarm evacuation. The event will need around 3,000 people in the upper tier to thoroughly test the stand.

Once this event has taken place, a safety certificate will need to be granted to open the upper tier. Ticket sales for these additional seats will follow after a successful test event and will prioritise those supporters who had tickets cancelled for these fixtures earlier this year.