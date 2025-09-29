Slot wants another defender | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot would have taken Liverpool’s position at the start of the season, but what does the next six fixtures hold for him and their rivals.

There has never been more depth in the Premier League than this season with even all of the promoted sides intent on staying up and invested in their respective squads accordingly.

Added to the usual suspects, teams like Fulham, Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace have recruited well and have accomplished managers at the helm with Oliver Glasner proving to be a tough nut to crack for Arne Slot.

Selhurst Park is never an easy place to go, however, the manner of the first defeat of the season was clearly a frustrating one to take. The manager felt his team were “lucky” to be only 1-0 down at half-time with his opposite number claiming that it was the best 45 minutes that Palace have played since he took charge.

Liverpool’s next six Premier League fixtures

The Reds boss wasn’t happy with several players in the phase of play before Eddie Nketiah’s dramatic late goal which gave Liverpool a dose of their own medicine having established themselves as the masters of playing to the final whistle. If Slot had been offered his current position at the start of the season he’d have taken it, but where his team is after the next six games could very well determine the destination of the Premier League title for 2025/26.

If Manchester United had the toughest opening fixtures on paper, Liverpool must have the toughest next six with huge games against Chelsea, Man City, United and Aston Villa on the horizon. What doesn’t help, is that the “easy” games are Nottingham Forest and Brentford, two teams who are capable of beating anyone on their day. Slot will be hoping that Florian Wirtz can start to justify his record price tag and that Alexander Isak is up to full speed as soon as possible too. Up next for Liverpool are...

Oct 4, 2025 Chelsea Away 17:30

Oct 19, 2025 Manchester United Home 16:30

Oct 25, 2025 Brentford Away 20:00

Nov 1, 2025 Aston Villa Home 20:00

Nov 9, 2025 Manchester City Away 16:30

Nov 22, 2025 Nottingham Forest Home 15:00

Arsenal’s next six Premier League fixtures

Arsenal’s defence means that they will be competitive in every game and won’t be gifting teams points, they got lucky to an extent against Newcastle but only Dominik Szoboszlai’s spectacular free-kick separates the two sides at the top of the table. Comparing the next six games, Mikel Arteta will be aiming for 18 out of 18 points if his side are to go one further and not be the bridesmaids once again. Arsenal's next six Premier League fixtures are as follows...

Oct 4 West Ham United Emirates Stadium 15:00

Oct 18 Fulham Craven Cottage 17:30

Oct 26 Crystal Palace Emirates Stadium 14:00

Nov 1 Burnley Turf Moor 15:00

Nov 8 Sunderland Stadium of Light 17:30

Nov 23 Tottenham Hotspur Emirates Stadium 16:30

Man City’s next six Premier League fixtures

Five points behind but starting to find form is Man City, who will be hoping to close the gap to Liverpool before the 9th of November clash at the Etihad. Like Arsenal, they also have a favourable fixture list running up to the international break in November. Here are Manchester City's next six Premier League fixtures...

Oct 5 Brentford Gtech Community Stadium 16:30

Oct 18 Everton Etihad Stadium 15:00

Oct 26 Aston Villa Villa Park 14:00

Nov 2 Bournemouth Etihad Stadium 16:30

Nov 9 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 16:30

Nov 22 Newcastle United St. James' Park 17:30

The Premier League is never won or lost before Christmas, but the next six games will certainly help to shape the title race and see the teams with aspirations of finishing on top of the pile, posturing for top spot.