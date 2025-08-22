Malick Fofana has been linked with a Premier League move. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool aren’t done yet in the transfer window and they could hijack a cut-price move for an in-demand winger.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the transfer window enters single digits in terms of the number of days left to get deals done, Arne Slot could probably rest easy if Liverpool didn’t manager to get any more signings completed.

The Reds made a blistering start to the summer and had deals several players tied up ahead of a Premier League campaign that could be as tightly contested as ever seen before. Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all spent big, they have also spent wisely, strengthening areas that they needed to with low risk, positive acquisitions. A £300m transfer spend isn’t out of the question for Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool could hijack Arsenal interest in Malick Fofana

Pound for pound though, Liverpool have enjoyed the best window (on paper) but it could be even better if just a little more depth is added in the forward line. The tragic loss of Diogo Jota will be a difficult one to recover from on and off the pitch, however, his place in the squad needs to be filled by someone capable of making a difference off the bench or of covering for regular key starters.

Linked already this summer with a £51m buy out clause, Lyon’s maverick winger Malick Fofana has new interest with Bayern Munich and Arsenal joining the chase for the 20-year old playmaker. L’Equipe have explained why so many big clubs in Europe are chasing his signature with the potential for a bargain to be had for a player who has openly admitted that Liverpool would be a dream move.

According to the French media outlet: “OL still needs to sell for nearly €40 million, the equivalent of the value of Belgian winger Malick Fofana, whom Paulo Fonseca would logically like to keep. But, in the current climate at Lyon, the bankers' opinion weighs more heavily than that of the coach.”

How good a deal is Fofana transfer?

Lyon’s financial problems are well documented and £34m is relatively small change for a player of Fofana’s potential. Already capped by the senior Belgian side, his price tag is only going to go in one direction at his current rate of development. For comparison, Southampton are looking for £50m for Tyler Dibling, who has yet to play European or international football at senior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the sort of fee that Liverpool could spend and know that, if it doesn’t work out, they would get it back and Fofana won’t be on big wages either. Capable of playing on either side of the front three, Richard Hughes would do well to hijack any interest from Arsenal and provide Slot with the sort of depth that he needs when three games a week are being played.

Very few mistakes have been made in this transfer window by Hughes and the recruitment team, however, letting a title rival land one of Europe’s hottest prospects at a cut down fee would certainly be one.