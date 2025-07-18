Liverpool are spending big in the transfer market

Liverpool are once again in headlines around the world as they continue to navigate their impressive summer transfer business.

As the reigning Premier League champions, it was expected that the Reds would bring in some exciting new players this window. Announcing Jeremie Frimpong so quickly after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure really set the tone for what is shaping up to be an extravagant window for Liverpool.

Bringing in club record signing Florian Wirtz has also shown how much Arne Slot and his side mean business. Despite competition from other clubs, the Reds have come out on top to sign three key targets so far, with Milos Kerkez the latest through the door.

Their business isn’t finished, though. Liverpool remain hot in the headlines as they look to splash more cash on a new centre-forward.

Liverpool and Alexander Isak bombshell

David Ornstein upped the ante this week with his announcement that Liverpool had ‘communicated their interest’ in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The striker, ruled an almost unattainable target, has been on their radar for months now and The Athletic reporter dropped the news that Liverpool were interested in striking a deal worth £120 million with the Magpies.

While the champions have not yet made an official move for Isak, the interest and apparent willingness alone is another huge statement of intent.

If Liverpool did manage to sign Isak for the reported £120 million, not only would they set a new British transfer record, but it’d take this summer’s spending to the £300 million mark.

With £170 million already spent on Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez, Liverpool have made quite the splash but signing a new centre-forward has become a matter of importance to the club’s recruitment team.

Liverpool in ‘incredibly strong’ PSR position

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has explained how Liverpool have been able to easily afford their summer spending so far, and how there’s still plenty of room for them to fork out more cash, should they choose to.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Maguire said: “Liverpool are a super smart football club. They're in an incredibly strong PSR position. Out of the traditional big six clubs, they've spent the least in this three-year cycle - only £325m - and that includes their signing of Florian Wirtz.

“They've still got plenty of wiggle room with their transfer budget. Plus, a move for a striker is likely to be paid in instalments, meaning the cost can be spread over multiple seasons.”

Liverpool could also still finalise the sale of several players of their own, which will only enhance their PSR position. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave this summer, Ibrahima Konate could be sold to avoid him leaving for free next year, and the likes of Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott have been attracting a lot of attention recently.

Isak isn’t the only striker on Liverpool’s radar either. Hugo Ekitike is another leading target and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have already made an attempt to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt.