Liverpool have an important couple of months ahead on the transfer front as they continue to try and assemble a team capable of defending the league title.

The Premier League holders have already splashed out a British-record fee to secure the services of German international Florian Wirtz along with his former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong. Promising Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has also arrived through the door to provide competition to Andrew Robertson while the likes of Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have arrived to add goalkeeping depth.

It means Liverpool have already spent over £150m on new recruits and reports suggest their spending is far from finished. Meanwhile, in terms of outgoings Liverpool are preparing for their first full season without Trent Alexander-Arnold in the senior squad for nearly a decade while also allowing the likes of Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips to all move onto pastures new.

Liverpool fans can expect to see plenty more incomings and outgoings in the coming weeks and months. With that in mind we asked X’s AI tool Grok to predict the remainder of the transfer window - and this was its intriguing response.

Liverpool’s predicted summer signings

Liverpool’s squad still requires depth in the centre back position after the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. As it stands, Virgil van Dijk is the first choice but there are some doubts about the future of Ibrahima Konate heading into the final year of his contract. This has led Grok to suggest that Liverpool will go all out to try and sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for a figure of around £60m.

Furthermore, the Reds could also look to target Ajax wonderkid Jorell Hato ahead of Chelsea, especially if either Kostas Tsimikas or Andrew Robertson were to depart. Grok estimates a fee of around £30m could be enough to sign the versatile youngster, who can play as both a left-back and central defender.

Finally, and perhaps the boldest transfer of all, sees AI predict a £70m transfer hijack on Arsenal-linked striker Victor Gyokeres. The Swedish international scored more than any other player in Europe with 54 goals in 52 matches across all competitions, including 39 of those in the Portuguese league.

Who could leave Liverpool this summer?

Liverpool have a number of fringe players being linked with moves away from Anfield, and the club’s flurry of signings suggest those rumours are only going to intensify in the coming months. One player linked with a move away is Greek international Kostas Tsmikas. He’s expected to drop down to third choice in his position after Milos Kerkez’s arrival and is believed to be valued at around £15m.

Grok also adds that Harvey Elliott could follow him out of the door after making just two starts last season. The England Under-21 star was a standout performer in his side’s recent European Championship triumph and is seeking regular minutes to help catapult him into the senior setup.

Tyler Morton, following loan spells at Blackburn and Hull City, is also expected to depart and could be available for around £10m. Meanwhile, Ben Doak, another promising footballer who enjoyed a loan spell at Middlesbrough, has been tipped to move elsewhere with Grok giving him an estimated value of around £10m.