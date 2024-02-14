Liverpool target Pedro Neto could reportedly be available this summer as Wolves may have to sell him to ease financial fair play concerns.

Neto, 23, has been a key figure for Gary O'Neil's side and has three goals and 10 assists in all competitions, with eight of those coming in the Premier League. He currently has a deal with the club until 2027 which means there are under no pressure to sell him but with potential financial issues they may have no choice.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

That will put a number of top clubs on alert if true; Liverpool and Arsenal are two clubs linked and Fabrizio Romano claims we won't find out about a fee until nearer the summer. “I’m only sure that Wolves’ Pedro Neto will be on the list of many clubs this June, not just Arsenal and Liverpool,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“The fee for him is not clear so far as Wolves are refusing to indicate a price. That will be discussed closer to the summer transfer window. Also, no one is leading the race as things stand, and that will become concrete and clearer around May/June.”

It's said that Wolves failed to continue their January transfer window pursuit of Chelsea's Armando Broja, who eventually completed a loan move to Fulham, as there were fears of breaching the FFP rules. The January window saw the least amount of money spent for years in England as clubs treaded extra carefully in order to steer clear of any trouble.