'What I know' - Premier League boss responds to Liverpool manager rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has responded respectfully to reports linking him with the future Liverpool job.

Frank, who led the London club back to the top-flight in 2021, has helped establish Brentford as a strong Premier League outfit once again and has been a brilliant manager across the past few years.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has become synonymous with the club across that time but he has featured on the list of potential candidates for the Liverpool manager job for after Jurgen Klopp departs. The frontrunners include Xabi Alonso, Julian Naglesmann, Rúben Amorim, Pep Lijnders and Roberto De Zerbi are the only managers to sit above the Dane in the bookies latest odds and he addressed the topic in an interview with Sky Sports.

Frank sympathised with Klopp's decision to step down, "I've learned in football you can't plan anything, I can say I really enjoy my life here. I'm in a good place, working with very good players, very good people and a fantastic owner.

"It was a little bit surprising, I know he just signed a new contract, I always said how they can keep going in those jobs with the pressure and the focus. You know it's tough, you know they're getting tired, you know you lose energy but the most important thing we can do for ourselves is protect our energy.

When asked about his name being linked with the soon-to-be vacant role, Frank was flattered, "There's a lot of rumours out there; I think we all have a bit of an ego and the ego likes that little sugar - 'Oh you're linked with that, how nice' - but at the end of the day, I'm at Brentford, I'm very happy here.

Advertisement

Advertisement