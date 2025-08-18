Will Alexander Isak play for Newcastle this weekend? FPL dilemma resolved | Getty Images

Liverpool remain interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak has quietened down recently as we near the deadline of the summer transfer window. The Reds remain admirers of the striker but Newcastle United’s current situation suggests the likelihood of a deal being agreed is low.

A fresh transfer roundup from The Athletic this week reiterated that there have been ‘no updates’ on Isak since David Ornstein reported the player is ‘adamant’ he will not play for the Magpies again. However, there could be new information this week, with the end of the window now coming into view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand right now though, Newcastle are no closer to being in a position to sell Isak. It has been widely reported that Eddie Howe’s side will not entertain any offers for the 25-year-old unless they can bring in a suitable replacement.

Nicolas Jackson has emerged as a target for Newcastle but the interest has not reached the stage of an offer being presented.

Fabrizio Romano provides Newcastle update on Nicolas Jackson interest

According to Fabrizio Romano, all signs are pointing to Jackson leaving Chelsea this window but while Newcastle have been in the picture, they have not yet made an official approach.

“Jackson is expected to leave Chelsea. The decision is okay on both the player and club side, so still looking for opportunities. There was some interest from Newcastle but still no bid,” the transfer expert said in a recent YouTube video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Still some interest from Premier League clubs in active conversations for Jackson. Keep an eye also on Italy as a possibility for Nicolas Jackson because Jackson, if you remember I told you that in July, was on the list of AC Milan.”

Previous reports claimed that Jackson ‘favours’ a move to Newcastle as he considers where he next chapter lies.

Newcastle target other replacements for Alexander Isak

Newcastle are also interested in signing Yoane Wissa from Brentford but that avenue has also hit a roadblock. The Bees, who have already sanctioned sales for Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard to Premier League rivals, aren’t looking to sell Wissa this window.

According to talkSPORT, Brentford ‘are continuing to block’ the 28-year-old’s move to Newcastle. The report claims that unless Keith Andrews’ side sign a new forward or their valuation of £60 million is met, they will not sell Wissa this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are reportedly set to continue talks this week but they are not willing to pay any more than £40 million, due to Wissa’s age and the fact his contract is due to expire next summer.

If Brentford stand firm on their asking price, they run the risk of losing Wissa for free next year, but that may be the price they’re willing to pay to keep him on the books for another year. As for Newcastle, the lack of progress in signing Wissa or Jackson only makes it more likely they will keep Isak at St James’ Park for another season.