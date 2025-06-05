Barcelona make Luis Diaz first move in Liverpool exit twist amid £72m price-tag claim

AFP via Getty Images

The Liverpool transfer of the summer looks like being the future of Luis Diaz with Barcelona confirming their interest.

Every summer there is a transfer saga and the early indications for 2025 are that Liverpool are going to be left with a decision to make over Luis Diaz.

The imminent signing of Florian Wirtz doesn’t really impact the Colombia international and a forward line featuring Diaz, Wirtz and Mohamed Salah is as good as the Premier League has seen in recent years. There is a mix of pace, dribbling, goals and creativity and a freshness from Wirtz that could take the Reds to the next level.

The big question now is, will Diaz still be a Liverpool player by the time that the transfer window shuts? Of all the key players in Arne Slot’s title winning squad, he is the one who there is the most speculation about.

David Ornstein confirms Liverpool’s position on Luis Diaz

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Diaz is going nowhere and remains a key figure for Arne Slot:

“Liverpool have rebuffed an approach from Barcelona to discuss signing Luis Diaz, telling the champions of La Liga he is not for sale.

“The 28-year-old Colombia international joined from Porto in January 2022 on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027 and, as things stand, there is little expectation of a fresh agreement.

“It has led Diaz to be linked with leaving Anfield and Barcelona contacted their Premier League counterparts on Wednesday about recruiting him.”

“But Liverpool’s formal reply was unequivocal; the Catalan club and their sporting director Deco were immediately informed that no appetite exists to trade a squad member who head coach Arne Slot is planning with for the 2025-26 season.”

A goal or an assist every two games is a solid return from any wide forward and Diaz would be a difficult player to replace. The elephant in the room is the 28-year old’s contract which now has two years left to run.

No progress has been made in talks with the player wanting to stay at Anfield and extend his deal.

Diaz is willing to listen to offers to leave Liverpool

Ornstein’s report is one that contradicts one that has been made by Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport who, amid reports of offers from Saudi Arabia, has claimed that Diaz will listen to offers.

Liverpool are looking for a fee in the region of £72m according to Jacobs which would nearly double the initial £37m paid to Porto in 2022.

The window has yet to officially open so, even if Liverpool were willing to listen to offers and enter into negotiations, if they did so this early in the window, it would only weaken their hand. Deco has addressed Barcelona’s interest in Diaz already and it is clear that he is a player who they are keen to add to their attack to add experience and consistency.

More money would be on offer in the Saudi Pro League, but there wouldn’t be much competition in terms of what team he would choose if he wants to keep playing at the top level. As shown by Ronaldo, there is plenty of time to top up his bank balance if competing at the highest level remains his priority.

It is a game of poker that could last for the next four months, give or take, Liverpool know what the player wants and they also know that there are teams interested should they change their mind or if Diaz’s contract terms are too far away from what they would consider.