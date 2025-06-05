Germany's midfielder #17 Florian Wirtz (L) celebrates scoring during the UEFA Nations League semi-final football match between Germany and Portugal in Munich, southern Germany on June 4, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in a on deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz showed a glimpse of what he can offer the Anfield club with a goal in Germany’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League. The Bayer Leverkusen man headed the ball in after 48 minutes but Portugal came from behind to advance.

The good news for the Reds is that there did not appear to be any sort of injury nightmare for Wirtz that could have thrown the proposed move to Anfield into doubt. Liverpool have had two bids rejected by Leverkusen for the attacking midfielder, the second coming in at a mega £109m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions value Wirtz at £126m and are not willing to budge on that figure but the latest reports now suggest the clubs are going to come to an agreement. Reports in Germany recently claimed the player as on the verge of a move to Merseyside - after he also rejected more money from Bayern Munich to secure his switch to Anfield.

David Ornstein gives exciting update on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool

Speaking on the The Athletic FC Podcast, the ever-reliable David Ornstein said the final details of the deal were being discussed and that Wirtz “only has eyes for Liverpool.” He said: “Where things are now is that this is progressing in the right direction.

“The talks are ongoing, I think they’re now onto the stage of potential add-ons, the make-up of the deal, the bonuses and how they would be achieved.

“So, it’s clearly at an advanced stage, but from what I hear it’s not quite at the finish line yet. There is more work to be done. But for Liverpool and their supporters, there’s reason to be optimistic. I do think they’re going to get this deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only because they’re pushing so hard in the club-to-club negotiations but also the desire of the player. He has eyes only for Liverpool.

“I do feel we’re getting towards a conclusion, and every indication is that Florian Wirtz is going to become a Liverpool player.”

Where Florian Wirtz could fit in at Liverpool

The Reds’ starting midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai is firmly nailed down, and it is unclear how Reds Arne Slot wants to use Wirtz if he completes his move to Liverpool.

The midfield trio are key players for the club but Wirtz can offer plenty of versatility to Slot. He can play in attacking midfield, as a second striker and on the right and left. He might just be used in a false nine role, comparable to the job performed by Roberto Firmino under Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian was incredibly effective at bringing Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah closer to goal while also contributing with plenty of goals and assists over the years. He was a key part of the success under Klopp and Slot may just envisage Wirtz playing in a similar role. Given his price tag, it is unclear if the Reds will sign an out-and-out striker, so they could already have a plan in place for Wirtz.