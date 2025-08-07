The latest on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak as things continue to unravel at Newcastle United.

Liverpool may have had their offer for Alexander Isak rejected but this transfer saga is far from over as they remain heavily linked with a potential summer swoop.

The Reds are working on transforming their attack to give them the best possible chance of defending their Premier League title. With Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already over the line, a new winger target has been identified and Isak remains an option as well.

David Ornstein has provided an update on the striker’s current situation at Newcastle United. While the Magpies have stood firm on not selling him this window, it’s far from a straight forward case to unpick at St James’ Park. A second bid from Liverpool has also not been ruled out as Ornstein has urged fans to ‘see how it develops’ with Isak now adamant on leaving Newcastle.

Second Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak teased

The Reds recently saw a £110 million offer rejected by Newcastle and while reports at the time claimed they wouldn’t be following up with a second, it seems it cannot be ruled out as things stand.

“Liverpool are indicating that they had no sort of immediate plans to come back in with a second bid given the firm and fast nature of Newcastle’s rebuttal. They didn’t see much point in doing that. Let’s see how it develops because Alexander Isak intends to leave Newcastle,” Ornstein said on the latest The Athletic FC podcast.

“Benjamin Sesko would have been in Newcastle’s mind as the replacement. They went for Ekitike previously. The word coming out of St James’ Park was to play alongside Isak, but I think Isak and his representatives have made it clear to Newcastle for some time that their plan is to leave and I think the Newcastle chapter is closed for Isak from what we’re hearing.”

It is certainly an update those of a Liverpool persuasion will be encouraged by as Isak still hopes to exit the north east club. While Ornstein says there was “no immediate plans” for a second bid after their first offer was rejected last week - an improved bid has not been ruled out altogether. His further suggestion to “let’s see how it develops” gives further indication there is life left in Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak.

The biggest factor is likely to be if a potential second offer is satisfactory for Newcastle.

Fresh reports from Tyneside say Isak has now been instructed to train alone, with his future now very much a grey area. The striker had previously been training away from Newcastle with his former club Real Sociedad.

Newcastle monitor Alexander Isak replacements

Newcastle have had rotten luck this window when it’s come to bringing in new signings. The Magpies have been snubbed of multiple targets and now risk losing out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

Having already failed to sign the likes of Ekitike, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo and Liam Delap, the pressure is mounting at SJP. If Newcastle cannot sign a marquee striker before the window closes, it’s highly likely Isak will need to stay at the club.

“Sesko became the target and there was no suggestion of the two of them playing together,” Ornstein continued. “I think it was quite clearly, one comes in and the other will probably be allowed to go out, subject to finding the right deal. And now he [Sesko] appears to be going to Manchester United, is it a case of game over for Alexander Isak, he has to stay?

“Well, Newcastle hold his contract until 2028, so they have the power to hold on to Isak. But, I don’t think they are stupid. They know the situation they have on their hands. They will continue to find suitable replacements, whether that’s one or two.

“There will be load of names, Nicolas Jackson has been reported for some time as being he is under consideration. Ollie Watkins has been floated... there will be other names that come and go in the coming days.”

