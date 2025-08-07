Liverpool preparing 'concrete offer' for 42 G/A superstar as well as Alexander Isak

Liverpool have set their sights on another attacker but they remain keen on Alexander Isak.

A lot of the transfer talk surrounding Liverpool right now is focused on their link with Alexander Isak and whether they will manage to get a deal over the line before the window slams shut.

Newcastle United have been reluctant to entertain offers for their star striker but the Reds are still very much in the frame for his signature.

Arne Slot and co are eager to complete a stunning attacking transformation for their Premier League title-defending season. With Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already through the door, it would seem Isak would be the crown jewel in this impressive summer haul. But the Reds still have other ideas on top of their pursuit of Isak.

Liverpool ready ‘concrete offer’ for superstar winger

Following the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, Liverpool have been shopping around for a new left-winger. While pre-season results have seen Cody Gakpo impress and even Ekitike enjoy playing on the left at times, the Reds are looking for a like-for-like replacement for Diaz.

According to transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are monitoring the French market as Bradley Barcola has become a leading target that could lead to them tabling a significant cash offer for his services.

Tavolieri reported on social media that Liverpool are ‘set to proceed with a concrete offer’ for the Paris Saint-Germain star. The Reds are ‘determined’ to take their interest to the next level with an official bid, following recent conversations. However, PSG will be a tough nut to crack when it comes to convincing them to sell Barcola.

The French giants will not entertain anything below the €100 million (£75m) mark for the 22-year-old, who lit up Ligue 1 last season. Barcola tallied 42 goal contributions in all competitions - 21 goals and 21 assists. He played a huge part in their European success and overall season triumph as PSG won the treble of Ligue 1, Champions League and Coupe de France titles.

Liverpool still want Isak as well as Barcola

While Barcola is not going to come cheap, it doesn’t take any focus away from Liverpool’s continuous burning interest in Isak. The Reds may have had an offer rejected by Newcastle but that hasn’t swayed their position in wanting to bring him to Anfield.

French outlet L’Equipe has provided extra insight into the connection with Barcola, reiterating that he will cost more than €100 million and it will be ‘necessary’ to table an impressive offer to convince PSG.

The report also says that while Liverpool are targeting other options for their attack - with Barcola and Real Madrid’s Rodyrgo both mentioned - the pursuit comes ‘without giving up on Isak’.

It seems as though while the Premier League champions are now looking for a new left-winger, it hasn’t taken the place of their interest in Isak. As the transfer window ticks down towards Deadline Day, the Reds could have some extra surprises up their sleeve for the fans as they kick into the final gear of their negotiations.