Liverpool still want to sign Alexander Isak this summer but it remains to be seen if Newcastle United can sign a replacement

Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak took yet another twist on Wednesday as the Magpies missed out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Sesko was viewed as an ideal replacement for Isak and if a deal was done, it would have opened the door for the Sweden international to join Liverpool. The Reds expressed their interest last month and made an official bid last week but saw that offer swiftly rejected.

Isak has told Newcastle he wants to explore a move away from the club this summer and has been training on his own for a number of weeks. He was even spotted at his old club Real Sociedad, as he trained on his own at the Spanish club’s facilities.

Newcastle and the Red Devils both bid for Sesko but the Slovenian opted for Old Trafford with Newcastle now out of the race and looking at alternate transfer targets.

Alexander Isak told not to attend team bonding day at Newcastle

Providing an update on the striker, Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie revealed Isak arrived at Newcastle’s training ground on Wednesday but was to train away from the rest of the squad, under the orders of manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies boss also made a somewhat-brutal decision as, Downie said: “Isak arrived just as the rest of the squad were departing following today's team bonding family day. Isak could only report to the training ground after they had left.”

It appears a long way back for Isak at Newcastle with just over three weeks left for Liverpool to try and get a deal done. Darwin Nunez is leaving Anfield for Al-Hilal, with there now room in the Liverpool squad for Isak. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to leave as they struggle to land their targets.

Eddie Howe sticks to his word with Alexander Isak decision

Speaking a few days ago, Howe insisted that Isak has "to earn the right to train with us" after the striker missed the club’s pre-season tour and then went to train at Real Sociedad’s facilities.

"You have to earn the right to train with us," said Howe. "He's like any other player, we would expect him to come in and train as normal.”

He continued: "We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

"We will make sure that any player does that, to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and then train with the group as normal."

Banning him from attending the training ground until after the team’s family bonding day may feel slightly harsh but the Newcastle manager has laid out his terms for Isak to return to team training, whether it only pushes the striker further toward the exit remains to be seen.