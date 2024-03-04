Liverpool boss hails 'wonderful' £35m star who looks like the signing of the season

Liverpool's late success against Nottingham Forest was down to a fantastic header from Darwin Nunez, but Alexis Mac Allister's assist hammered home a point that everyone has been talking about.

Following the weekend's win, Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical over Mac Allister's part in the winner. "The goal was set up by a guy who was the calmest on the whole pitch," he said. "I saw it only live but I'll never forget it. He was calm. He chips the ball there. Super assist and super important goal."

Mac Allister has been a revelation this season in Liverpool's midfield and the decision to bring the Argentinian to the club was a masterstroke for several reasons. Mainly, the fee in comparison to other transfers. An initial £35m deal was agreed and, in today's market, that fee looks set to be a standout selection given his former teammate Moises Caciedo went for nearly four times the price (£115m).

Secondly, his ability to play a number of roles, including in deep midfield positions. The 25-year-old played the first half of the season behind Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai and despite people's quarrels that he wouldn't be able to replicate what Fabinho had done in that role previously, he used his experience at Brighton to formulate a new role in Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0'.

Interchanging with Jones, similar to how he did with Caicedo at Brighton, allowed him to protect but also utilise his passing range. This role has since changed thanks to the emergence of Wataru Endo as the 'holding midfielder' which was a role played by Joe Gomez of all people during the win over Forest.

Klopp called him the 'calmest man on the pitch' and that's often a phrase which rings true. Rarely is he rushed on the ball or panicked and the fact he was able to produce a weaker foot cross right onto Nunez's head under pressure in the last seconds of the game demonstrated his quality.

Four goal contributions in three games (one goal, three assists) has shown he can be a creative outlet as well which has been timely given Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's absences. He has only improved as the season has progressed and his ability to defend (has more tackles, interceptions and recoveries than Endo per game) has proved the doubters wrong.