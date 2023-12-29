'Use it better' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives blunt response to VAR question
The Liverpool manager was quizzed about VAR after another week of controversial moments.
Jurgen Kloppp gave a blunt response when quizzed about the recent VAR controversies in the Premier League during his press conference ahead of his side's home clash with Newcastle United.
The Reds are in sensational form and sit top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal and have lost just the once in the league so far. That defeat came in a highly controversial game against Tottenham as Liverpool had a perfectly correct goal ruled out for offside with the game level at 1-1 - a decision that was later officially apologised for by the PGMOL as being a referee error.
As a result, Liverpool fans have seen their distrust in the system increase and Klopp has also been critical of it across the season so far. With the latest game week throwing up more moments of discussion, Klopp was asked about the issues ahead of his side's next game. "I really don't think I should answer this question" He began.
"I give you the opportunity to use my phrases, it's just ‘Klopp said’ and it doesn't help. What I say now will be ‘Klopp said’. Whenever you watch a game, you think how is that possible? We know it already, the authorities know it already, what do you mean they need to be brave? Take VAR away? No, use it better and it can be done."
The incident at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium was hugely frustrating, as they went onto lose via a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal, but there have also been other moments. Fans were outraged the decision to rule out Harvey Elliott's goal against Burnley last time out, with Mohamed Salah having been deemed to be in the goal keeper's view. However, he was only there after having been pushed into by an opposition defender with Elliott's low strike unlikely to be saved anyway.
Klopp was particularly vocal after the game, stating: “They will tell us again it’s an offside situation or whatever. It’s insane honestly. This man, if he never played football then it can happen. You think ‘offside rule, let me see, page seven, there’s somebody between him and the goalie’ — that’s ridiculous. We all need referees but we need them with the right interpretation of the rules. How can you make this situation not a goal? That’s a clear goal.” Every team in the league can contest to decisions that gone against them and the topic of VAR is becoming more and more tiresome and frustrating and the PGMOL and Howard Webb have a huge task to reclaim the trust of the footballing world which seems to be slipping away rapidly.