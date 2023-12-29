Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister could return to the squad for the game against Newcastle having missed the last six games in all competitions.

The Reds secured a 2-0 victory over Burnley last time out and following other results which have taken place since, they now sit top of the Premier League table at the halfway point of the season ahead of Arsenal in second place.

Next up is the visit of Newcastle United who have stuttered in recent weeks; they've lost four of their last five games including on their last trip to Merseyside as they were swept aside 3-0 by Everton.

With injuries in both camps, there are plenty of doubts for the game but this will also be the last game for players such as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo who will depart in January to represent their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively.

Liverpool team news

In terms of Mac Allister, the Argentinian has been out of action since suffering an injury in the away win at Sheffield United in December. When asked about his return, Klopp said 'we will see' and revealed they will see how he trains and if he can return to team training - if he does, he could return to a matchday squad.

Klopp confirmed that Andy Robertson is still some ways away from returning. He revealed that the Scotland international needs 'more range in his shoulder' and confirmed he is still not in team training and will likely not be back until the start of February. Other long-term defensive injuries include Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) and Joel Matip (knee) who aren't expected back until nearer the back end of the season. In terms of other absences, he was asked about Thiago returning; the Spaniard hasn't featured since the end of last season and has been missing with a hip injury and Klopp revealed that he could return to team training at some point soon, but claimed they have to make sure not to use him 'too early'. There was also a word on Stefan Bajcetic, who has featured just twice this year due to a calf injury but Klopp claimed 'We have to sensible with Stefan but it's a medical decision' which means it will likely be a while before the youngster can return.

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe has had to contend with an extensive list of missing players in recent weeks but he is boosted by the return of two key figures with centre-back Sven Botman returning to action, as well as key midfielder Joelinton.