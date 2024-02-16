Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool duo Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota both picked up the Premier League's monthly awards, which was announced today.

Klopp earned his first 'Manager of the Month' award since the 2020/21 season after Liverpool beat Chelsea, Newcastle and Bournemouth in January. That was his first award since May 2021 when they rounded off the difficult campaign with five wins to secure third place.

Jota, who has been in great form recently, snapped up the 'Player of the Month' award from the Premier League after managing three goals and two assists across those three wins. Connor Bradley was recognised for his brilliant month of form with the PFA Fans Player of the Month award as well, but we've decided to look closer into both Liverpool figures.

Jurgen Klopp

With Klopp leaving at the end of the season, at least he was able to manage another award of this calibre before he leaves English football. He has previously won the award nine times, with five of them coming in just six months in the dominating 2019/20 campaign.

Furthermore, he has the chance to add to his collection as his side hunt down the Premier League but they could secure their first silverware of the season in just over a weeks time at Wembley against Chelsea. Then there's also the FA Cup, in which they are favourites behind Man City and the Europa League, which they stand as frontrunners to secure the European cup.

Diogo Jota

The Portuguese took it upon himself to be Liverpool's most reliable attacker while Mohamed Salah was injured and away on international duty. Currently, the forward is on for his best individual season at the club having already totalled 14 goals and three assists in 27 games.

