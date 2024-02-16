Liverpool star 'eyed' as Kylian Mbappe replacement after Paris-Saint Germain news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly eyed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 25, told the French club yesterday that he wants to leave as a free agent in the summer and does not want to extend with the club which has since put clubs in Europe on high alert after his announcement. As a result, the reports have revealed how PSG are planning for life after the forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on X, 'Paris Saint-Germain already prepared their backup plan without Mbappé since December. There will be at least three big signings this summer. A top player to replace Kylian upfront of course; but also a top midfielder and a top talented centre back will join PSG.' With Mbappe leaving, who could possibly fill the void? Well, according to L'Equipe, Salah is on the shortlist to do so. The Egyptian's current deal expires in 2025 and while he could yet sign a new deal to stay on Merseyside, he is one of the few players that could match Mbappe's output in front of goal. He, alongside Victor Osimhen, are two African forwards who could be brought in.

As confirmed late yesterday by The Athletic, Mbappe will leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expires, sources close to the situation have confirmed. The club are looking to move away from their 'Galacticos' era which saw them spend big on the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Mbappe and others which took them no closer to securing a European title.