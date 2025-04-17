Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could offer up three players to snag a deal for Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of players have emerged on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window but there are a handful whose names have been a constant presence in recent weeks.

Two of those are Bournemouth duo Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen. Liverpool are on the market to strengthen their backline this summer and the two Cherries defenders have become leading targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are looking for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, whose performances have taken a hit in quality on multiple occasions this season. Meanwhile, Huijsen is one of many centre-backs who Liverpool have shown interest in, but his name is one that continues to crop up.

What is the latest on Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen to Liverpool?

The i Paper reported last month that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with Kerkez’s representatives and Bournemouth over a potential deal, but no money has been discussed just yet. It has also been reported that the Cherries are not willing to sell Kerkez for any less than £40 million.

Liverpool aren’t alone in their interest, and Real Madrid are also in the running to potentially sign Huijsen. However, Los Blancos aren’t actually sure if they want to sign another centre-back this summer, which could open the door for Liverpool.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said: “Obviously, Huijsen can’t wait forever. This is why Premier League clubs are working on this deal. I already told you in general about Liverpool, about Chelsea, about Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, Premier League clubs are really, really pushing. So, the timing will be important in this story. Dean Huijsen is going to keep exploring all the options in the next days and weeks.”

Fichajes has claimed that Bournemouth have set a similar asking price for Huijsen. They are reportedly looking for around €60 million (£49m) before considering letting the 20-year-old leave.

Potential Liverpool swap deal for Kerkez and Huijsen

While the sums quoted may not necessarily break the bank — especially with reports of Liverpool willing to pay £129 million for Alexander Isak — the Reds have multiple areas to address over the summer.

Liverpool could see a number of players leave the club this summer as part of a significant restructure. If the Reds are willing to let several first team stars leave, they could offer them to Bournemouth as part of a potential swap deal for Kerkez and Huijsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kostas Tsimikas is the first that makes a lot of sense in a potential swap. It seems likely Robertson will stay at Anfield but take a backseat next season, while a new left-back will only push Tsimikas further down the pecking order. Offering the Greek star to the Cherries would immediately plug the gap left by Kerkez, although they may still explore other options closer to the Hungarian’s young age, as Tsimikas turns 29 this year.

Jarell Quansah is another player who could be a huge sweetener in this potential deal. Despite Liverpool standing firm on not letting him join Newcastle last season, reports are now suggesting he could be moving on in the summer.

Everton are reportedly interest in signing Quansah, with a £30 million price tag mentioned. However, the Reds will probably prefer to see Quansah leave as part of a bigger significant deal over selling to their rivals.

Quansah is just 22 and Bournemouth are a club who have had their eyes on him. So this is one that definitely makes sense for the Cherries, as he will more than likely earn an immediate starting spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final player Liverpool could throw into the mix in attempt to sign Huijsen and Kerkez is Caoimhin Kelleher. Football Insider reported last month that Bournemouth have made Kelleher a ‘top target’ for the summer. The Cherries could be very tempted to strike a swap deal here, as it means they will not have to spend any money on signing the goalkeeper.

Kelleher has been a solid back-up to Alisson for years now but is looking to pursue a career as a No.1 before it’s too late. He would be all but guaranteed a starting spot at Bournemouth.

In other news, Liverpool could be put on high alert over key Anfield duo if Real Madrid make bombshell appointment