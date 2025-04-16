Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the club.

A bombshell report linking former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid has been doing the rounds this week.

The iconic former head coach is currently the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, following his decision to leave Anfield last year. After announcing to the world he would be leaving, Klopp confirmed he would never manage another English club after Liverpool but he has admitted he hasn’t shut the door completely on coaching.

“I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team. That is a clear commitment. But I can't say I will never be a coach again in my life,” he said back in January.

Rumours are now circling around Klopp’s next career venture and whether succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is a scenario that could be entertained.

What has been said about Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, ‘many agents’ have been pointing out that the speculation over Klopp becoming the new Real Madrid manager is ‘gaining momentum’. Those close to president Florentino Perez have reportedly suggested the ex-Liverpool boss is the ‘only candidate’ who could turn Madrid’s form around.

Klopp had reportedly been discussed by the Los Blancos board a few years ago but Perez ‘didn’t give his approval’. Now, however, the Spanish giants have been backed to be able to entice the 57-year-old back into management.

Real Madrid are stumbling through a less than desirable season, according to their own standards. While currently trailing to Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are also at huge risk of being knocked out of the Champions League. Madrid were dealt a huge 3-0 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final with Arsenal, and have everything to do when they meet at the Bernabeu.

Jurgen Klopp appointment could be big Liverpool warning shot

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are closing in on a deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is not expected to sign a new deal with his boyhood club following reports that he was nearing the final stages of a contract in the Spanish capital.

Alexander-Arnold was visibly emotional during Klopp’s final match at the club. Following his departure, the vice-captain spoke about his relationship with the manager and reflected on the day he was handed his debut. Alexander-Arnold has blossomed into the player he is today under Klopp, so getting the chance to be coached by him again could be another huge attraction to Madrid, if the talks come to anything concrete.

This also puts the Reds on high alert, as it’s not just the right-back who has taken Madrid’s fancy. The Spanish powerhouses are also reportedly considering a move for Alexis Mac Allister, while Ryan Gravenberch’s agent recently admitted he wants to see his client wear the famous white kit at some point.

Klopp was a popular figure during his time at Anfield, so any club he coaches in the future will automatically get a boost if they were to consider signing players from Liverpool. If Ancelotti is sacked from Madrid and Klopp is the man to take over, it would increase the already tempting lure of the club when it comes to targets at Anfield.

