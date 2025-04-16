Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool remain in hot pursuit of Newcastle United star striker Alexander Isak.

Liverpool are just six points away from confirming their status as the 2024/25 Premier League champions. While a poignant Virgil van Dijk goal secured their latest win over West Ham, closest rivals Arsenal dropped points to Brentford in a 1-1 draw.

This means that if both sides win their next two games, the Reds will be completely out of reach. Of course, if Arsenal lose their next clash with Ipswich Town, Liverpool could wrap up the title as early as this Sunday against Leicester City.

With one hand firmly on the trophy, Arne Slot and co are almost ready to dive into their summer business. After two quiet windows under new management, the Reds are expected to make some significant changes once the season ends.

Liverpool continue Alexander Isak pursuit

Signing a new centre-forward has become one of the main focuses of Liverpool ahead of the 2025/26 season. The news of Mohamed Salah’s new two-year contract was a massive update for the club but they are still looking for a natural No.9 to support the clinical winger in attack.

Like many other clubs, the Reds have been eyeing Alexander Isak for some time now. According to a new report from Fichajes, the Swedish star is now the ‘priority’ for Liverpool and the club are willing to offer a mammoth €150 million (£129m) to try and convince the Magpies to sell.

Newcastle have made it clear they do not want to part ways with Isak. Given his influence on their attack, plus their projected Champions League football next season, they are in a good position to convince him stay. However, the offer a British record transfer fee could be too tempting to turn down.

That current record is currently held by Chelsea and their deal with Moises Caicedo back in 2023. The Blues were forced to come in with major money for the midfielder’s signature as Liverpool had beaten them to the punch. This is exactly why the idea of Liverpool offering a record amount for Isak is not hard to imagine — because they’ve been here before.

Why Liverpool can be expected to break British transfer record

Liverpool have often taken a more reserved approach to new signings but they have dug deep into their pockets when it’s mattered.

To start, the Reds previously paid big bucks to sign Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to bolster areas in major need of improvement. They also splashed a club record of £85 million on Darwin Nunez, who they look likely to sell in the summer. Any money earned back from Nunez could go towards Isak.

Liverpool have also shown willing to grab the bull by the horns before. Despite eventually joining Chelsea, it was Liverpool who made the initial nine-figure approach to try and sign Caicedo. After the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner left Anfield, the Reds slapped a huge £111 million bid on the table for Caicedo.

Brighton and Hove Albion accepted the offer in quick fashion, having previously let Alexis Mac Allister go for just £35 million. In the end, Caicedo wanted Chelsea more but Liverpool’s gutsy approach shows that they are indeed willing to spend significant cash on players who will have a huge impact on the team.

It’s very difficult to argue against the influence Isak could have on this Liverpool attack, especially with Salah staying for another two years. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Reds do throw the kitchen sink at their attempt to sign the Swedish superstar.