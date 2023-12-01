It's not often that teams break records that have stood for decades - but that is exactly what Liverpool have just done.

Jurgen Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' have been in great form overall but they have been able to make Anfield a fortress once again beating the likes of Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa, to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals have not been an issue in the slightest; they've created the second highest expected goals in the league at home with (15.6) second only to Newcastle United (15.7) and they are one of two teams (Aston Villa) to maintain a 100% record at home so far.

In terms of the record they have broken, according to OptaJoe, Liverpool have won all 10 of their games at Anfield in all competitions this season, each by a margin of 2+ goals. This makes them only the second English top-flight side ever to win 10 straight home games by 2+ goals, after Wolves from December 1938 to April 1939 (12).

Looking ahead, they will want to continue their strong form at Anfield and will be favourites to do against Fulham this weekend. After that they face Manchester United (PL) West Ham (Carabao Cup) and Arsenal (PL) before the end of the year in what will be three tough tests that could end such a run.

Anfield has always been a famously difficult place to go to for opponents; the atmosphere combined with the high-energy and fearless style of play often makes even the most composed of sides wither.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They previously enjoyed a 68-game unbeaten spell at the famous ground which was a run that lasted almost four years between 2017 and 2021 as Sean Dyche's Burnley earned a narrow victory during the COIVD-19 pandemic period. Only Chelsea's run of 86 league games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge, which ran to October 2008, was longer.