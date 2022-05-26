Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact of German neuroscience firm neuro11 in the past after FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs and now they’ve been brought in to help Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has called in the services of neuro11 yet again ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final.

The Reds have been working with the German-based neuroscience company throughout the season.

Founded by Patrick Hantschke and Dr Niklas Hausler, the firm have helped Liverpool's players prepare for set-piece situations throughout 2021-22.

Their impact has been profound, with Klopp hailing neuro11’s work after the Reds' Carabao Cup and FA Cup final triumphs. Both were won on penalties.

With the chance of the European Cup final against Real Madrid being decided by spot-kicks, Liverpool are hoping to give themselves the edge by jetting in the duo.

In Wednesday's open training session, Klopp was snapped speaking with Dr Hausler.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas were photographed wearing brain sensors.

What’s been said

Speaking after the Carabao Cup shootout victory, which the Reds won 11-10 and every player scored - including goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - Klopp said: “Incredible impact. It’s actually a nice story. A few years ago I got in contact with them because I found their ideas interesting, and now they are a fixed part of our coaching staff.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wears analytical data headgear during Liverpool training. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“They are not here all the time, they are in Germany obviously, but they come over quite frequently. They were here for the last week and before that they were here for five days.

“All the players are really excited about it. It’s about bringing specific players before a set-piece in the right mindset by doing the stuff we do on the pitch.

“Everything gets measured. They are neuroscientists and it’s incredibly interesting and incredibly important to us.

“A very interesting new chapter for us because it’s not only penalties - although in the last week it was a lot about penalties because of the upcoming final. It’s about free-kicks and all kind of set-pieces as well.

“I said after the game the last boys [in the shoot-out] were not on the list, so the burden is mine because nobody expected it to go on too long. But even with Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) they worked together and that helped.

“It’s an interesting question, if Chelsea worked together with them as well, because there was just one penalty difference. But it’s about the confidence they gave the boys that they really can do it, and I’m really happy about it.

“Penalties were the most obvious thing, but it’s all the set-pieces – corners, free-kicks, direct free-kicks, crosses, all those kinds of things.