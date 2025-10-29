Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will give their fringe players a chance against Crystal Palace with one player in particular hoping to catch the eye.

The EFL Cup always presents the opportunity for Liverpool managers to rest and rotate their squad even though Arne Slot is desperately short of wins.

Crystal Palace have become something of a bogey team in recent seasons but the Eagles are no longer plucky underdogs and Oliver Glasner will also tinker given that they now have European football to do deal with too without the squad depth of one of the Premier League’s ‘bigger’ clubs. With a lengthy injury list, Slot will turn to his fringe players and the academy with players like Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha likely to get their chance. One player who fans will be paying close attention to though will be Calvin Ramsay who is approaching the doors of the last chance saloon.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Calvin Ramsay after signing for Liverpool

When he was signed in 2022, Jurgen Klopp didn’t see the then teenager as an academy player and was hugely excited about the prospect of seeing one of Scotland’s hottest talents develop, via BBC Sport: "﻿He is an outstanding talent. We scouted him over a lot of games and he did exceptionally well. For a young age - the way he plays - he is a real player. He is really involved in everything. He’s a real talent and I am really excited about him.

"When he arrived here, he had this issue with the back so he was out. Now I've seen him two or three times training, but it is the first few sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy. He is outstanding, well-educated, friendly - a really good boy. Now we start working, that’s it. How it is for all of them in that age group: the sky is the limit. The start of his career was really good. Now we had that little interruption, but we are not done. We have to make sure we can work with him as much to give him the best chance of having the best possible career."

When Ramsay stole the show on his debut

In Ramsay’s only start for Liverpool in 2022 deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the £6.5m signing from Aberdeen looked like the perfect understudy. Despite playing at right-back, Ramsay completed 105 passes with a success rate of 95% which was the most in the team. He made 19 passes into the final third and six into the penalty area. The most Alexander-Arnold type of performance that he could have made.

Injuries have halted his progress since but he has been a near ever-present for the Under-21 side this season and looks as fit as he has ever done. At Aberdeen, it was his attacking flair and marauding runs from deep that caught the eye as well as his crossing and set-piece delivery. Again, qualities that haven’t been replaced at right-back this season despite the signing of Jeremie Frimpong. Unlike when he made his debut, it is a position that is up for grabs, a repeat of his debut against Derby County and he could well be in line for a fairy tale return.