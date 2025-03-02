Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have taken another significant step towards claiming this season’s Premier League title by wedging even more points between them and closest rivals Arsenal. After an initial close competition, the Reds have pulled almost completely out of sight of any competitors, with a staggering 13 points protecting their lead.

Liverpool’s dominant run will have certainly been turning the heads of top players ahead of the summer transfer window. After a quiet January and little action last summer, the champions elect have found themselves linked with potentially game-changing targets, including Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international is one of the most sought-after players on the market right now and of course, Liverpool aren’t alone in their interest. Arsenal are also huge admirers of the Newcastle United star but an interesting new update suggests Mikel Arteta’s side could bow out of the race for Isak, handing the reins to Liverpool.

Liverpool could capitalise on Arsenal decision over Alexander Isak

Anyone who has been following the Isak transfer saga will be well aware he is not going to come cheap for any team who is successful in signing him. Last month, The i Paper reported a potential £150 million price tag had been mentioned, which will make Isak one of, if not the biggest deal of the summer window, if he is to leave St James’ Park.

This amount, or anything in a similar bracket, looks like it’s going to prove too much for Arsenal to justify. According to The Mirror, Arsenal are looking to sign a ‘big-name striker and winger’ over the summer but they will not be able to splash the cash without first raising the funds.

It has been heavily suggested that Arsenal will need to sell some key players in order to facilitate a summer restructure. Both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have been mentioned as potential sacrifices for the bigger picture, especially as both have been targets of Saudi Arabia.

Isak is very much on the Arsenal radar but the report claims a more realistic outcome could be the signing of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko instead. The Gunners are also admirers of both Nico Williams and Antoine Semenyo, who will command a pretty fee. It has also been claimed the club are ‘lining up’ a £51 million bid for ex-Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool can take advantage of Arsenal U-turn

With so many high profile players on the radar, it does seem very unlikely Arsenal will be able justify the mega money being demanded for Isak, alongside other signings they’re looking at. This could fall very nicely into the lap of Liverpool, who can capitalise on a major rival pulling out of the competition for his signature.

The Reds don’t often spend huge money on one transfer target but they have shown they do have the ability to do so. In 2022, they forked out £85 million on Darwin Nunez and two years ago, reports claimed the club were willing to splash an eye-watering £111 million on Moises Caicedo before his Chelsea move.

Liverpool are still looking to sign a new midfielder but the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are now key parts of the team. Even Wataru Endo, who is mainly a rotational player now, has been important to Arne Slot’s set-up. If the Reds can consider the idea of a nine-figure offer for a midfielder they eventually didn’t end up needing, surely the funds can be put together to sign a clinical centre-forward as they prepare to potentially defend a Premier League title.

Isak has scored 21 goals for Newcastle this season. If Liverpool can convince Mohamed Salah to stay beyond this summer, and they bring in a striker like Isak, with their jam-packed list of left-wingers, the Reds’ attack will find a whole new level of threat. Slot’s attack is already one of the most effective in the world right now, but adding a typical No.9 to that mix would make them almost unstoppable.

