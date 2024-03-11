Liverpool are heading into a huge period of change as they prepare to bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. The German boss announced he will be leaving Anfield after an influential nine year tenure, which saw the Reds win both the Premier League and Champions League.

As the club scour the market for a suitable replacement, there are concerns that some key players may also see this era coming to an end as their own sign to pursue a new challenge.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since last summer, the main name being linked to an exit is Mohamed Salah, and despite opting to stay at Liverpool for the 2023/24 season, his future remains a grey area. The winger's current contract is due to expire in June 2025, meaning if the Reds cannot tie him to a new deal, they will be forced to sell him this summer in order to get the highest transfer fee possible.

Saudi Pro League clubs were in hot pursuit of Salah last summer as they hoped to make him their marquee signing of the window amid their huge recruitment drive. Al-Ittihad, the same side that signed Fabinho, tabled an eye-watering £150 million for Salah, which was swiftly rejected by the Reds. Reports of a further £215 million world record offer followed but the 31-year-old was not for sale.

Now, after initially failing to land their statement signing, Saudi Arabia are eager to convince Liverpool. According to Football Insider, the Reds are 'prepared to face a huge bid' from the SPL for Salah's signature this summer. They remain committed to bringing the Egyptian in as they prioritise growing the league with mega money signings.