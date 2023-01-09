Liverpool drew 2-2 with Wolves last time out in the FA Cup with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah scoring their goals. The replay is next Tuesday.
In the meantime, the Reds have a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...
New midfielder mentioned
Liverpool could apparently make a surprise move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has told GiveMeSport that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘casting’ their eyes over him at the moment. He has been a hit since moving to Craven Cottage from Sporting Lisbon over the summer.
Targets looked at
Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Brighton’s Moses Caicedo are two other players who are said to be on the Reds’ radar this month as they eye potential additions in the middle of the park, as per TEAMtalk. Amrabat was a hit at the World Cup last month and helped Morocco reach the semi-finals against the odds. Caicedo has been a key player for the Seagulls over recent seasons and knows the Premier League well now.
Loan latest
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has said they are open to discussions with clubs over the future of their loan players. Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is currently playing for the Championship side but has been left on the bench for their past four games now. Appleton has told Lancashire Live: “We’re open to having conversations with any players and any of the clubs. You can only be honest and frank and say it how it is. I haven’t got any issues with that. I think it’s important to be like that at times, so we’ll be respectful to any player and any of the clubs. But ultimately it’s our job to try and make us as good as we possibly can be.”