Latest Liverpool news and rumours on Monday as they prepare for their next game.

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Wolves last time out in the FA Cup with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah scoring their goals. The replay is next Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Reds have a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Advertisement

New midfielder mentioned

Liverpool could apparently make a surprise move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has told GiveMeSport that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘casting’ their eyes over him at the moment. He has been a hit since moving to Craven Cottage from Sporting Lisbon over the summer.

Targets looked at

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Brighton’s Moses Caicedo are two other players who are said to be on the Reds’ radar this month as they eye potential additions in the middle of the park, as per TEAMtalk. Amrabat was a hit at the World Cup last month and helped Morocco reach the semi-finals against the odds. Caicedo has been a key player for the Seagulls over recent seasons and knows the Premier League well now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loan latest