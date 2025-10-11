Liverpool were beaten by Galatasaray in their last Champions League outing | Middle East Images via AFP/AFP v

Three Liverpool stars are already walking a disciplinary tightrope in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley is now just one booking away from being handed a Champions League ban. The Northern Ireland international appeared as a substitute during the defeat against Galatasaray at Istanbul and was one of eight players to receive a booking in a fiery contest at Rams Park.

Victor Osimhen, a player linked with Liverpool in the past, opened the scoring for Galatasaray from the penalty spot after just 16 minutes, before helping the team pull off a stunning European upset against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marked the first time this season that Liverpool have failed to find the net, while it’s only the fourth time in the Arne Slot era across all competitions that the Reds haven’t scored, with the most recent being the defeat to European champions Paris Saint Germain in March.

Conor Bradley could miss key European fixtures

Conor Bradley replaced big summer signing Jeremie Frimpong in the 62nd minute of the defeat in Turkey before being booked just 10 minutes later for arriving late into a challenge on Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz, who gave both full-backs a tricky time in the capital with his pace and trickery.

It marked Bradley’s second booking in as many matches in the competition after the academy graduate was also cautioned against Atletico Madrid for a shirt pull on full-back Javi Galán in the final moments of a 3-2 win.

Champions League rules state that any player who accumulates three bookings, that did not result in a red card, is suspended for the next match. The same rule applies after any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspensions in European competitions do not carry over into domestic matches. Meaning if Bradley was cautioned against Frankfurt he’d still be available for the next game at Brentford three days later in the league.

Which other players are at risk of suspension?

Liverpool midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones were both cautioned during the defeat in Istanbul. Gravenberch was booked for bringing down Victor Osimhen after being dispossessed in the first half.

Meanwhile, Jones' booking came near the end of the contest when he expressed his frustration at the referee’s failure to award a late penalty in his side’s favour.

Other than that, Liverpool have had a relatively clean disciplinary record in the Champions League so far as they target a return to winning ways against Frankfurt later this month and Real Madrid in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are 17th in the table at this stage and need to finish inside the top eight to secure an automatic place in the round-of-16. If Bradley is booked v Frankfurt then he will be suspended for the visit of Real Madrid to Anfield, under UEFA rules.