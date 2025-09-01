Aston Villa are set to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder is set to depart the Reds and join Aston Villa. He will move to Unai Emery’s side on loan with an obligation to buy next summer for £35 million, per The Times.

It brings the curtain down to Elliott’s six years at Anfield after joining his boyhood club from Fulham. Elliott has made 149 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 15 goals and recording 20 assists. He has won four major trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League last season.

However, Elliott has struggled to become a regular starter during his time on Merseyside. En route to the English championship being won, the 22-year-old did not make a single start in the top flight.

Liverpool’s summer recruitment means he has been pushed further down the pecking order, with a club-record £100 million paid for Florian Wirtz, who is favoured in the No.10 role. Meanwhile, Mo Salah is undisputed first choice on the right wing. In Arne Slot’s side’s opening four games this season, Elliott has made only two late substitute appearances.

Elliott is aware that he needs to play more regular minutes as he aims to break into England’s 2026 World Cup squad. Earlier this summer, he played an indispensable role to help England under-21s claim European Championship glory. Elliott scored five goals and was named Player of the Tournament.

During the competition, the affable former Blackburn Rovers loanee confessed that he did not want to be ‘wasting years’ of his career. Elliott said: “I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career because it’s a short career,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. I need to reflect. I want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make.”

Should Elliott complete an exit, he will be the seventh senior player to leave Liverpool this summer in what has been a major squad overhaul. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have been sold while Kostas Tsimikas joined AS Roma on loan yesterday. The Reds also banked £25 million for the sale of teenage winger Ben Doak to AFC Bournemouth.