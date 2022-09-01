The atest Liverpool news and rumours on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool picked up a big win over Newcastle United in their last match.

Fabio Carvalho’s late goal gave the Reds a much needed 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield.

The Merseyside club have until the deadline this evening to bring in any more players.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Arthur latest

Liverpool are looking to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus before the end of the transfer window.

The Brazilian has played for Gremio and Barcelona in the past and has been with his current club since 2020.

According to a report by The Athletic, his move to England is ‘close’ now and is expected to go through.

Bellingham update

A late move for Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham would be the dream for everyone associated with the Reds tonight.

The former Birmingham City man has been a hit in Germany and with the England national team over recent years.

In this latest update on his situation from talkSPORT, Jurgen Klopp’s side will begin their ‘eagerly-anticipated’ pursuit of the midfielder next summer and Arthur is seen as a more short-term option in the meantime.

Striker’s first words

Paul Glatzel has said he is ‘delighted’ to be back on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

The striker has returned to the League Two club and will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt.

He has told their official club website:

“I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going again. I loved my time here last season so it will be good to try and kick on from where I left off”

“I’ve looked out for the results ever since I went back to Liverpool last season so it will be good to get involved now and hopefully have an impact where I can.