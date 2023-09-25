Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has finally found his feet in Turkey after departing Merseyside this summer. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 30, left Liverpool to join Besiktas this summer when his contract expired after six years at the club. Originally signed for £35m, the former England international went on to enjoy multiple trophy successes under Jurgen Klopp and was a great squad option.

Now, he finds himself in the Turkish top-flight and this weekend saw him register his first goal for the club in only his second start. His first goal was an important one as it gave his side all three points against Kayserispor and it helped to complete a quick two-goal turnaround after conceding in the 47th minute.

Vincent Aboubakar equalised in the 56th minute before the Ox was found in the box by a chipped long ball from the right - and his touch and finish was a moment of class as he fired under the oncoming keeper. Currently, he’s played six times for his new side, but he has mostly been restricted to substitute appearances so far until he started in the 2-0 win over Sivasspor on September 3.

His performance over the weekend should see him trusted to start more games, given he produced three key passes, completed 85% of his passes, had three shots on target and completed two of his three dribbles.

He showed plenty of strong moments of him breaking forward, carrying the ball and helping to start and drive attacks forward in what looked like flashes of Oxlade-Chamberlain from years gone by.

A video compilation hit Twitter following the game which saw Liverpool fans show plenty of support for their former midfielder, with one saying: ‘He looks so lively, so good! — He’s back! Hopefully he can stay injury free and do well over there’

Whilst another said ‘Great player, shame about his fitness issues for us it could’ve been so different, wish him all the best’.

Injuries restricted him from being a key starter at Liverpool as he only played 146 times across six seasons at Anfield, scoring 18 times.