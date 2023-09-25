Register
Liverpool star beats Newcastle United and Spurs headline-makers into Team of the Week - gallery

Liverpool put three past West Ham on Sunday but it’s not any of their goalscorers who gets commendation in the Premier League Team of the Week.

Toby Bryant
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST

Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win over an in-form West Ham side at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah was on target from the penalty spot in the first half before Jarrod Bowen equalised for the visitors shortly before half time. Whatever Jurgen Klopp said to his side at the break then worked a treat as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota bagged goals to pull off a 3-1 win.

In any other week, the Reds' performance might have been one of the Gameweek's talking topics but an emphatic Newcastle United and tasty North London derby between Arsenal and Spurs also took place on Sunday.

Here's how the Premier League Team of the Week shaped up according to WhoScored.

WhoScored rating - 7.9

1. GK - Sam Johnstone, Crystal Palace

WhoScored rating - 7.9

WhoScored rating - 9.6

2. RB - Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United

WhoScored rating - 9.6

WhoScored rating - 8.7

3. CB - Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

WhoScored rating - 8.7

WhoScored rating - 8.6

4. CB - James Tarkowski, Everton

WhoScored rating - 8.6

