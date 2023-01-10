Liverpool confirm second decision of the January transfer window

Liverpool transfer news as defender returns to Anfield.

Liverpool have confirmed that Billy Kuometio has returned from his loan spell at Austria Vienna.

The centre-back joined the Austrian Bundesliga outfit in July. In total, Koumetio made 15 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Advertisement

But the Reds have opted to cut the 20-year-old’s spell short.

Sporting director Manuel Ortlechner last week admitted he expected Liverpool to recall Koumetio. He said: “We are in close contact and I have a phone call to Liverpool later because they would like to bring Koumetio back.

“We still think this is an incredibly exciting player. He can have a really exciting career. But Liverpool want to bring him back now, they have the right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We still have to clarify everything in the end but 99% of the time Billy Koumetio will no longer play for Austria Wien."

Koumetio has made two first-team appearances for Liverpool, having arrived at the club’s academy in 2018.