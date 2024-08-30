Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The young midfielder will spend a season in Austria with former Reds assistant Pep Lijnders.

Stefan Bajcetic has left Liverpool to join RB Salzburg on loan.

The 19-year-old will link up with former Jurgen Klopp assistant Pep Lijnders in Austria, at the home of the league champions. Plus, he will also join ex-Red Bobby Clark who completed a permanent move earlier this summer. A season-long-loan will also see him compete in the Champions League.

Confirmed on the official club website, Liverpool wrote: ‘The Liverpool midfielder will spend 2024-25 with the Austrian Bundesliga side after a deal was finalised on deadline day.’

Barcelona had registered some late interest, offering a season-loan with a fee of around £4m but it was rejected. Lijnders’ Salzburg side has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, beating FC Twente and Dynamo Kiev in the European qualifiers and his team sit top of the league table after winning their first three league games.

Bajcetic will be involved in potentially eight games in the Champions League as they face the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, GNK Dinamo, Feyenoord, Brest and Sparta Prague. Having broken into the team under Klopp in the 2022/23 season, he spent almost the entirety of last season injured. A strong pre-season got him back up to speed as he featured across their friendly games but he needs regular minutes for his development and Salzburg is a nurturing environment for just that.

Speaking on the move, Arne Slot hailed the opportunity and backed Bajcetic to enjoy a fruitful time away from Anfield. “I hope it will be a big year for him because he’s a very talented player and I think he could become a very important player for us, but only if he gets playing time now,” said the Liverpool head coach.

“If you are that young and you’ve been out for so long, the only thing you need is playing time. He could have playing time over here, but we’ve got six or seven very good midfielders, so his playing time here will always be more limited than we expect him to play at Salzburg. So for him, and us, we think it’s best for him to play at the moment, instead of maybe playing a few times and then being on the bench for a long time again.

“It’s very difficult to keep a player fit, who’s been out for 15 months when you only play him once in a while. So this is for the long term. Again, this club has been smart, in my opinion, for not only looking for the short term, but also the long term. It’s a smart decision, at least in our opinion, to let him go somewhere, where he will hopefully play a lot of games. Then for next season, we’ll have a player. If he fulfils his potential, could definitely, definitely play for us in the future.”