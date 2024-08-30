Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Everton have completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala. The deal was first reported on Tuesday and was quickly accelerated across the final week of the window as Sean Dyche welcomed his seventh addition of the summer. Confirmed to be a season-long-loan, there is an option-to-buy attached as well. Mangala, 26, has previous Premier League experience having signed for Nottingham Forest in 2022. Having made 53 appearances, in a year and a half, he moved to Lyon on loan in January, 2024 before the French club eventually triggered the option to sign him on a permanent deal. He played his first game of the season against Rennes, he was left out of their previous two games as speculation over a move grew - and his arrival is an important one for Everton after losing Amadou Onana in the summer. After a long wait for the completed deal, Romano took to X to update fans on deadline day that the deal is ‘done’. He wrote: ‘Oriel Mangala to Everton, medical done and contracts completed. Story confirmed.’ He is another midfield addition who will join alongside Tim Iroegbunam who has made a fantastic start to life at Goodison Park. It means Dyche boasts more depth with James Garner, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure to call upon in the engine room. Mangala is more of a natural defensive midfielder that will add more steel to his midfield and take the pressure of both Gueye and Garner and give them someone to protect their defence. While he has joined the club, Everton have confirmed the exit of forward Neal Maupay who has departed on loan, in a deal that has an obligation to buy inserted. Other exits this summer have included Lewis Dobbin, Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey as well as the free agent exits of Andy Lonergan, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli.