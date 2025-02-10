Liverpool have a busy schedule coming up following their FA Cup defeat.

Liverpool’s latest defeat in the FA Cup sparked a divisive reaction from fans. The Reds were knocked out of the tournament after a shock defeat to Plymouth Argyle, following a performance that left a lot to be desired from a heavily rotated squad.

The Pilgrims edged their way into the fifth round of the competition after a narrow 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders. Ahead of the match, Liverpool were named the clear favourites on paper, especially as Argyle are currently fighting for their survival in the Championship.

The side previously managed by Wayne Rooney are rock bottom of England’s second tier, with just five wins from 30 games this season. Despite battling relegation in the league, Plymouth have taken a step further in the FA Cup.

Arne Slot’s FA Cup approach was justified

While the result hasn’t gone down well with many, Liverpool are still in with a chance of a treble-winning campaign and their lead in the Premier League speaks for itself. The Reds have the nail-biting Merseyside Derby coming up on Wednesday to mark the start of a tough and jam-packed run.

Over the next two weeks, Liverpool have five tricky games coming their way. Starting with Everton for the final derby at Goodison Park, the Reds head straight into the weekend to face relegation-threatened Wolves. Next Wednesday will bring an away trip to Aston Villa, followed by a blockbuster meeting with reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad. They’ll then round off February with a visit from Newcastle United.

Liverpool have a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points on Wednesday but Everton will be determined to stop that happening. After a stunning run in the Premier League so far, and other clubs around them dropping points, the title is Liverpool’s to lose at this point. With so much at stake, Slot can’t risk injuries to crucial players like Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian’s absence against Plymouth was heavily noticed. With a dazzling 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, it’s no surprise Liverpool feel it when he’s not on the pitch pulling the strings. Others were also completely left out of the match, including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister.

Slot encouraging rotation amid busy schedule

Prior to their defeat, Liverpool were challenging in four tournaments. As well as their strong stance in the Premier League, Slot most also factor in the upcoming Carabao Cup final and the looming Champions League knockouts.

While it’s not practical or plausible to deploy the same team in all games, Liverpool’s string players are not yet up to scratch to completely fill in for the senior players. Defeats to Plymouth and PSV showcased this point clearly. But with a busy schedule coming up and a lead they cannot afford to lose, Slot had no choice but to once again heavily rotate his team against Plymouth.

Exiting a tournament is always frustrating but Liverpool’s main focus is on the Premier League and ensuring they bank as many points as possible from these upcoming games. Their Premier League hopes would have been seriously dashed if Slot had risked a player like Salah and he picked up an injury.

Joe Gomez faced a setback and was forced to withdraw from the Plymouth just ten minutes in, the Reds can’t afford to start racking up the fitness concerns this close to the end of the season.

These upcoming five fixtures could potentially make or break Liverpool’s pursuit of the Premier League title.