Everton 'target' £9m World Cup winner instead of Kieran Trippier amid interest

Everton FC transfer news: The search for a right-back is reportedly continuing.

Everton are reportedly looking for an alternative to signing Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.

One option is the Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel. The 27-year-old is a World Cup winner with Argentina and boasts plenty of experience. As it stands, Everton have a right-back crisis as Ashley Young remains suspended and Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are both injured - and the sale of Ben Godfrey in the summer left them short in that position.

We saw academy prospect Roman Dixon make his full Premier League debut for the club at the weekend and, despite his inexperience, he came away as many people’s only positive from the game. But it’s clear that relying on veterans like Coleman and Young are not ideal when the club are trying to move forward and now TEAMTalk are reporting Everton are looking to make a dramatic signing to counteract that.

Having revealed that the Toffees have already met with his representatives, the full-back is set to leave Sevilla this summer. Everton have potentially three departures that could take place before the window shuts which could finance such a deal; Neal Maupay, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been linked with an exit.

All three of those players are in the final year of their deals and it could result in three sales in the last week of the window. Maupay has already been strongly linked with an exit. The future of Calvert-Lewin is more complicated but he looks like a player that is continually worried over whether he will get a move away judging by his performance against Spurs.

Other destinations for Trippier, such as Galatasaray and Atalanta, could offer more enticing options rather than a potential relegation battle in a club with as much as uncertainty as Everton. His future is unclear and it’s unknown whether he would want to move to Merseyside, despite the concrete reports.

Montiel spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and failed to break into the side with only eight league starts. He’s solid across the board and ranks highly for tackles, clearances and assists per 90 and would be a huge upgrade on the current personnel - and the final week of the window will certainly see an end to these right-back links.