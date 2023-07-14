Liverpool could be set for £85m move after potential sale of £60m duo

The sale of two senior midfielders could see them break the bank for another.

Liverpool may be about to revisit their interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo following the latest reports.

With the senior duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both subject to serious interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, they may need to add another midfielder to their squad. Already signed this summer are the duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai but a more defensively minded may have to be signed.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a clear target and has been reported as such across recent weeks and months, however, the Belgian is only 19 and Jurgen Klopp may require someone with more experience to fill such a key role going forward.

That may see the club look to rival Chelsea for the signing of Caicedo - it’s a story that has been reported on by talkSPORT. It states that the Reds will consider joining the race for Caicedo if Henderson and Fabinho both leave for Saudi Arabia, but Brighton value the midfielder at £100m.

Chelsea had previously offered £85m in installment, but it seems the Seagulls aren’t budging from their £100m valuation and want a fee closer to that. With Fabinho being eyed for a fee around £40m and Henderson set to leave for a fee somewhere between £10-20m, it could go some way in funding a move for Caicedo.

The 21-year-old was a starring figure for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last season starting 34 games in the league. His tenacious and athletic style of play has seen him emerge into a strong defensively-minded midfielder who has been targeted a number of elite-level clubs around Europe.

With Fabinho showing signs of a decline last season, Caicedo would more than be ready to step in and reinvent the role under Klopp. Caicedo offers a more athletic presence than Fabinho and recorded the second highest amount of tackles in the league last season with 100 - a figure that was 35 more than the Brazilian.

If Liverpool were to decide against another midfield signing, it would leave Stefan Bajcetic as the main option in the lone defensive-midfield role. Whilst he did impress last season, it’s a sizeable burden that would be placed upon his young shoulders if were asked to become their number one choice in that position. He just isn’t ready for that step up.

Whereas Lavia, who is also 19, has had just one full season in the Premier League. It must be said that Caicedo has only had 45 games of league experience in England, but he also possesses 32 caps for Ecuador and has been an integral part of a Brighton side which finished sixth last season, and looks more like a player who can fill Fabinho’s role.