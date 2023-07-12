Liverpool may not be interested in signing Harry Kane but they could benefit from him moving away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer regardless. In fact, the England captain’s current transfer status may actually hand the Reds a big boost in their own personal recruitment mission.

Bayern Munich are determined to sign Kane this window and are pulling out all the stops to try and make a deal happen before the new season starts. According to Sky Sport Austria, the Bundesliga champions are going as far as listing seven senior players for sale in order to raise funds for Spurs’ £100 million asking price (via TEAMtalk).

Among the seven transfer-listed players are Ryan Gravenberch and Benjamin Pavard, who have both been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar this summer. Gravenberch in particular has been one of the main names continuously linked to a move to Anfield ever since Liverpool made it their priority to restructure their midfield.

However, despite significant interest from the Reds and the midfielder vocalising his desire for more minutes on the pitch, Bayern were keen to keep him on the books, considering he only signed from Ajax last summer. This has all changed now though, of course, as the Bavarians really want to see Kane sign for them, so sacrifices are being made.

Pavard has been identified as a potential defensive target for Liverpool as well, and with his current contract running out next season, a sale could well be on the cards.