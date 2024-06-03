James Trafford

Liverpool have the chance to bolster their ranks this summer in the transfer window

Liverpool could move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, according to a report by Football Insider. They have been credited with an interest in the stopper along with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old, who is from Cumbria, made the switch to Turf Moor last year and couldn’t prevent the Clarets from relegation to the Championship in this past season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter

He is under contract at Turf Moor until June 2027 but is facing an uncertain long-term future with the Lancashire outfit.

Trafford could be seen by Liverpool as someone to replace Celtic and Wolves target Caoimhin Kelleher, who is being linked with a move away in the upcoming window as he hunts for first-team football.

The Reds’ new boss Arne Slot will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited ranks with some additions.

Trafford was snapped up by Manchester City at the age of 12 and rose up through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

He was a regular for City at various different youth levels and never made a competitive first-team appearance under Pep Guardiola.

The ‘keeper was loaned out to the Football League to get some experience under his belt with spells at Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers to boost his development.

Burnley then snapped him up in July last year and he has since made 28 appearances for the Clarets altogether.

Vincent Kompany was the manager who signed him for his current club and has now left for Bayern Munich in a surprise switch.

After signing Trafford just over 12 months ago, he said: "We’ve signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he’s a great character.

"James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he’s achieved in his career so far and his level of talent.

"We’re looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better. He’s done so much all ready and what excites us is how far he can go."

Liverpool’s chances of moving for Trafford depend on what happens with Kelleher. It remains to be seen whether he will be staying put as Alisson’s number two.

He has recently admitted: “The season I’ve had, I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a number one. Whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere, that remains to be seen. My main focus at the moment is to be number one.

“Obviously I love playing for Ireland. A big ambition of mine is to be the number one here – obviously that only comes hand in hand when I’m number one at the club as well. That plays a major part as well, in terms of helping my case to be Ireland number one.”