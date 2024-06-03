Liverpool transfer news: The former Lazio midfielder was once a target for Liverpool and will face them next season at Crystal Palace.

One of Liverpool’s former targets has just been signed by Crystal Palace for free ahead of the summer window opening.

Palace have sprung back into life following the arrival of Oliver Glasner and ended the season in stunning form. Keen to build on their momentum, they have signed midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer after his exit from Lazio last season. Keen Liverpool fans will know that Kamada was a target last summer as they looked to rebuild their midfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They spent over £150m on midfielders last summer and Kamada would have been their cheapest acquisition at the time if they pursued the Japan international. Despite shining at Frankfurt with 73 goal contributions in 179 games, he struggled in a poor Lazio set-up with two goals and two assists in 38 games.

Last summer, reports from Calciomercato claimed Liverpool were holding out for Kamada’s move to AC Milan to fall through - which it did - but, by then, they had moved onto other ventures. He was said to be available for around £24m. Speaking on the move, Italian agent Gianluca Di Carlo believes Liverpool were in the race to sign him before “Lazio sniffed out the deal”.

“The player was on a free transfer and many clubs had gone for him: Milan, Liverpool, Benfica, Real Sociedad,” Di Carlo began. “The Rossoneri changed management and I understand that there were no longer any references for the agreements that had been made. Lazio sniffed out the deal and the entourage immediately liked the idea. Not without the interference of many clubs. After all, we’re talking about a player who would normally be worth 27-28 million euros.”