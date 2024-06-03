Crystal Palace sign ex-Liverpool 'target' on free transfer a year on from £24m demand
One of Liverpool’s former targets has just been signed by Crystal Palace for free ahead of the summer window opening.
Palace have sprung back into life following the arrival of Oliver Glasner and ended the season in stunning form. Keen to build on their momentum, they have signed midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer after his exit from Lazio last season. Keen Liverpool fans will know that Kamada was a target last summer as they looked to rebuild their midfield under Jurgen Klopp.
They spent over £150m on midfielders last summer and Kamada would have been their cheapest acquisition at the time if they pursued the Japan international. Despite shining at Frankfurt with 73 goal contributions in 179 games, he struggled in a poor Lazio set-up with two goals and two assists in 38 games.
Last summer, reports from Calciomercato claimed Liverpool were holding out for Kamada’s move to AC Milan to fall through - which it did - but, by then, they had moved onto other ventures. He was said to be available for around £24m. Speaking on the move, Italian agent Gianluca Di Carlo believes Liverpool were in the race to sign him before “Lazio sniffed out the deal”.
“The player was on a free transfer and many clubs had gone for him: Milan, Liverpool, Benfica, Real Sociedad,” Di Carlo began. “The Rossoneri changed management and I understand that there were no longer any references for the agreements that had been made. Lazio sniffed out the deal and the entourage immediately liked the idea. Not without the interference of many clubs. After all, we’re talking about a player who would normally be worth 27-28 million euros.”
Kamada has been one of the most technically-sound midfielders to come from Asia across the past decade, capable of playing multiple roles in midfield and boasting a strong eye for goal - demonstrated by his 16 goals and seven assists he managed in the 2022/23 campaign in Germany. While Liverpool’s midfield is packed with quality across the board, he could have easily signed last summer given he was a free option and now fans will get the chance to see him up close in England as he lines up for Glasner next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.