Liverpool transfer news: The Feyenoord striker has been a huge hit in Holland and netted 26 goals last season.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who has been linked with Liverpool following Arne Slot’s switch to Merseyside, could cost ‘more than Anthony’ according to reports.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell under Slot across two seasons at Feyenoord. Having compiled a record of 49 goals and 11 assist in 86 games, he has proven to be a masterstroke of a signing for the Dutch club.

As a result, he has attracted plenty of suitors and there have been scarce reports of him joining Slot at Anfield. Tottenham have been heavily linked as well and a move to London looks more likely given Liverpool have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to play in the central role. But it seems they would be put off by the potential price tag which, according to TEAMTalk, could be a fee higher than what Manchester United payed for Anthony.

United signed the former Ajax winger, who was one of the leading stars of the Eredivisie at the time, for a fee of £86m. A fee that was questioned heavily, he has since gone onto manage 11 goals in 82 appearances. While Slot has reportedly spoken to the club about Gimenez, the reports states that London has played a significant role in the Mexican’s decision-making process.

According to Caught Offside, Slot highlighted Gimenez's potential to excel in the Premier League. He also reportedly mentioned Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu, both of whom played pivotal roles in Slot's former teams. And both have been linked with a move this summer.