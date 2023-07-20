The youngster impressed for the first-team and caught the eye.

Liverpool may another young midfielder capable of stepping up to the first-team after James McConnell produced an impressive performance during their 4-2 win over Karlsruher SC.

The 18-year-old midfielder stood out as the best academy player during the victory over the German side and defensive work and calmness and quality on the ball was a certainly a real positive for Jurgen Klopp.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and a late double from Diogo Jota secured the win for Liverpool as 22 players featured across both halves. McConnell wasn’t the only youngster on show; Connor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Vitezslav Jaros, Louie Koumas, Jarell Quansah and Calum Scanlon all featured as well.

Whilst Doak was a sharp, attacking presence on the right wing after he completed four out of his six dribbles - attempting more than anyone else on the pitch - it was McConnell who was the standout fixture.

He completed 22 of his 23 passes, managed two key passes (which was only bettered by Cody Gakpo) won two of his three ground duels and won his only aerial duel in what was an impressive display.

Last season, he managed eight goal and assists last season in 13 U18 Premier League games and with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson set to depart the club, he may earn some first-team minutes this season.

Of course, the club are expected to recruit a new midfield if they lose two senior figures in midfield. That leaves them with the midfield options of: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic.

Granted, a loan spell could easily be just as beneficial, as he wouldn’t be likely to get a huge amount of minutes. They would likely come in domestic competitions, depending on their cup draws and potentially in the Europa League group stages, meaning a loan may be the more suitable approach.