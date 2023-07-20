Liverpool have 3 positive signs that Jurgen Klopp will be happy about

The Reds have been training since July 8 but there have been positives already ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are currently out in Germany preparing ahead of the new season and despite having only been back for under two weeks, there are already plenty of positives.

We’ve seen the squad change already with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister and with the latest reports suggesting Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are also close to departing, we can expect more signings before the start of the new season.

Change is afoot, but there are plenty of players ready to prove a point from last season, as the club stalled and fell out of the Champions League after reaching the final the season before.

As we near the two-week mark of pre-season, LiverpoolWorld has decided to reveal three positives for Liverpool from what we’ve seen already this summer.

New signings settling in already

With Liverpool conducting their summer business before the start of pre-season, it has meant that both Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are currently settling in to their new squad. It’s a huge positive as it allows them to build their chemistry with the other squad members and an understanding of how to succeed in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

We’ve seen clips in training, released by Liverpool, of Mac Allister tearing down the right wing to make assists, with one particular clip showing Klopp screaming ‘I love it Mac Allister!’ after his good work, so it’s safe to say the World Cup winner is enjoying life in his new surroundings so far.

For Szoboszlai, he has a whole new side and style of play to get used to, as well as another country, and not rushing that process will certainly put him in good stead.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Multiple key players looking physically strong and focused

We already know the level of professionalism of the Liverpool squad, however, we’ve seen early positive signs across multiple players who are ready to bounce back to top form next year.

Mohamed Salah, the epitome of dedication, was shown working out regularly even before the start of pre-season and the news that he won the annual lactate fitness test is only a sign that the Egyptian is ready to get right back down to business.

Darwin Nunez also performed extremely strongly in the test and with the number nine shirt now being passed down to him, he could be set to explode next season. The same can be said for Trent Alexander-Arnold who is ready to build upon his end of season form to go to even higher heights. It’s certainly looking like a strong start to the summer already.

The right-back looking in great shape already during pre-season.

Squad thinned out

Allowing Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo to depart has only been a positive for the club. It allows the club to reduce their wage budget but also to get rid of players that were surplus to requirements.