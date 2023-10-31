Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Liverpool spent all their energy on restructuring their midfield during the summer, January has been reserved for Jurgen Klopp and co to assess other areas of the squad. While a potential new No.6 could be a priority signing in the new year, the Reds are also on the look out for new defensive options.

A new centre-back was on the list during the summer but was forced to take a back seat as the priority became plugging the gaps left by the midfield exodus. Now, as the January window approaches, Liverpool have been linked to a number of potential new defenders and one of the latest names on the radar could see the Reds return to a club they bought from in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Ajax’s Devyne Rensch, who has quickly established himself as a key part of the senior team, despite being just 20 years old. The right-back is the first choice in his position but he is very versatile and can play on the left of the back-line as well as in the centre-back position.

Rensch has made 101 appearances for Ajax already and has played in both the Europa League and Champions League, showcasing the experience he could bring to a new team.

Ajax are struggling this season despite being the Eredivisie’s most dominant team. They are currently bottom of the league having won just one match out of eight so far, so this troublesome form could force some of their players to look for new challenges once the transfer window opens for business.