Liverpool could sign Arne Slot favourite to replace £21m star who 'may' leave

Liverpool may have to look to Arne Slot’s Feyenoord side if they want to replace Joe Gomez this summer.

Gomez surprisingly has joined a list of potential exits for Liverpool in the summer transfer window despite becoming a key figure this season as well as being the longest-reigning player at the club. He has been extremely crucial for Jurgen Klopp in his final season covering at left-back, right-back, centre-back and even midfield on occasion.

However, despite his fondness for the club, Klopp’s exit, according to Anfield Watch, could see players exit this summer - including Gomez. Given there is no guarantee that he belongs in a first-choice starting XI, he could seek out a move to another club where he would be championed as a starter. If so, that would leave Liverpool in a bind given they do not possess anyone that can cover multiple positions at the back like he can.

One player from Slot’s heralded Feyenoord side who could fill such a gap is versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida. The 23-year-old defender can play anywhere across the backline and is highly versatile and he possesses strong ball-playing capabilities and an eye for goal. He has scored six times and provided four assists in the league this season and has started every single game in the Eredivisie.

And the latest reports from Holland claim there is ‘more than a 50% chance’ that he will sign for them in the summer. De Telegraaf‘s Marcel van der Kraan reports on the 23-year-old’s trip to the London Stadium, which came during time off from training with Feyenoord. Van der Kraan reports that Geertruida “would love” to join Slot in making the switch to Liverpool, while Feyenoord are “already expecting his departure.”