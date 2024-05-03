Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed that there are a few players feeling the effects of their defeat to Chelsea ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Spurs fell to a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as their top four hopes suffered a big blow as Trevor Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson’s goals were enough to see Maurico Pochettino get one over his former club. Having been out-muscled and out-fought, Postecoglou’s side now have to pick themselves up ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham team news

There were no new injury concerns for Postecoglou following the game but they are still without long-term absentees Ben Davies (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Destiny Udogie (quadricep), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring). Speaking to the official Tottenham website, he revealed the state of his squad ahead of Liverpool.

"It's a bit early to tell. There are a few of the guys who are feeling the effects of the game. We'll probably get a better update later in the afternoon. I don't think there is anything significant out of it, but we'll find out a bit later."

Following the defeat, it is likely we’ll see some changes from Postecoglou as he attempts to revitalise his side after a dismal performance. James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur all started on the bench and were brought on in the second half and they could be considerations to begin the game at Anfield.

Liverpool team news

For Jurgen Klopp’s side, they are looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw with West Ham last weekend. The German boss claimed the issue regarding Mohamed Salah is now resolved and it is likely he will return to the starting line-up.

