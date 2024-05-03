Liverpool FC. Pic: Getty

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona star Pedri, who could be sold this summer.

Pedri, 21, has endured a difficult few years with injuries which have stunted his vast progression but he has started to rediscover his form under Xavi this season after more injury woes. Previously, he won the esteemed Golden Boy award in 2021 and was also named in the European Championships Team of the Tournament in 2020 - he also picked up the competition award for Best Young Player as well.

A hamstring issue has seen him miss 19 games this season but with 138 games for Barcelona and 18 caps for Spain at 21 years of age, he remains one of the most experienced and gifted youngsters in Europe - and he could be available this summer. According to Marca (via TEAMtalk), the La Liga giants have decided to cash in on the midfielder as the club’s financial problems have left them struggling to sign players unless they make some sales first. The source has suggested that Arsenal are interested in the midfielder but it is Liverpool who are leading the race to sign the Spanish midfielder. Furthermore, the price tag being reported (£51.3m) is below his market value of £68m which shows that he could be a brilliant deal waiting to be completed. After all, Thiago is leaving at the end of his current deal this summer and there are some question marks over Wataru Endo and Pedri is a star talent who has been tipped for greatness who would be a brilliant addition.

With Barcelona as a club struggling to maintain their status on the pitch as well as having a host of players from years of overspending, Pedri has been in and out of the side as he balanced his injury woes. Yet, he was part of the La Liga winning campaign last season and his numbers across the board are still mightily impressive and he could become a star once again if he leaves the Catalan side. For midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues, he ranks in the elite percentiles per 90 for assists, expected assists, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries, blocks and passes attempted.